 Bigg Boss 11: Lucinda Nicholas and Luv Tyagi face off to get eliminated
By: || Updated: 16 Oct 2017 03:02 PM
(Bigg Boss 11/Image- Twitter @BiggBoss)

New Delhi: Elimination round in Bigg Boss house Season 11 continues and it will be judgement day today. While one contestant between Luv Tyagi and 'Padosi' of the house Lucinda Nicholas has to leave the house tonight.

Housemates are asked to vote and other contestants votes will decide who is leaving the show tonight.

Check out the video shared on Bigg Boss 11' official Twitter page in which contestants are seen voting in favour and against both the contestants Luv Tyagi and Lucinda Nicolas:

 



Watch tonight's episode to know who will be out of the house. What do you think who will get eliminated tonight?

Stay tuned for Bigg Boss news and updates.

