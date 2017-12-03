 Bigg Boss 11: Katrina Kaif asks, 'When will you marry Salman Khan?'
By: || Updated: 03 Dec 2017 12:49 PM
Bigg Boss 11 host Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif/Image- Voot

Bigg Boss 11: 'Weekend Ka Vaar' is the most awaited part of Bigg Boss 11. This weekend, Katrina Kaif makes Bigg Boss 11 host superstar Salman Khan sit on the hot seat of lie detector machine and asks questions.
Katrina had appeared on Bigg Boss' set to promote her upcoming film 'Tiger Zinda Hai' with Salman Khan. Well!

Both play a game in which Katrina has to choose one out two co-stars. Katrina choses Akshay Kumar over Shah Rukh and Anil Kapoor. Then finally chose Salman Khan over Aamir Khan. And when its Salman's turn, he says that he would anytime choose Katrina over other actresses.

When Katrina asks he will marry or not? Salman replies that many people think that i am over the eligible age for marriage but, lie detector machine catches that as a lie. When she asks why she removes his shirt in most of his films? He says that he flaunts his good physique and lie detector machine confirms that.

