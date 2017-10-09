Bigg Boss 11: Evicted Contestant Zubair Khan Files Complaint Against Salman Khan For Threatening Him

Zubair Khan who got evicted for his indecent behaviour with the housemates, has reportedly filed a police complaint against the host Salman Khan for threatening him. Yes! You read it right.A copy of FIR is doing rounds on social media in which complaint has been filed against Salman Khan.The complaint reads that Salman made statements like, “Tere ko kutta banaunga, tu bahar nikal tere ko chhodunga nahi. Tere ko industry me kaam nahi karne dunga, tereko marunga.” (I will make you dog. Will see you after you leave the house. Won’t let you work in the Industry, will beat you)The complaint is registered at Antop Hill Police station, Thane according to a report published in TheIndianExpress English daily.What exactly happened in first Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman lost his cool on Zubair for his inappropriate behaviour with the housemates; specifically with female contestants.Zubair who claims to have a connection with underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim’s family, left the house citing health issues. Salman informed that he is recovering. Later he announced that Zubair got evicted with low number of votes in comparison to other nominations.Salman angrily told Zubair to reveal his 'Fake Identity' as well. A member of Dawood Ibrahim’s group and co-producer of film ‘Haseena Parker’ Sameer Antulay said that Zubair is doing all this for publicity. In a given statement to Mid-day, Sameer said “Zubair Khan is a fraud. He has no connections with our family. He is misusing the Dawood title for publicity. We will be approaching the cops to register an FIR against him.”Stay tuned for more updates.