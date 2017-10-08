Bigg Boss 11 Episode 6 Written Update: Salman Khan Gets ANGRY For The FIRST TIME In 6-years

Salman gets furious at almost everyone on the show. Saturday turned explosive episode with Salman Khan who took extreme steps for the contestants.In Weekend Ka Vaar episode he asks contestants to select the one contestant they think should be punished for his/her behaviour. Almost all the contestants choose Arshi Khan to be punished for her behaviour.Salman Khan gets really upset with Zubair Khan's attitude in the house. Zubair gets worst of Salman Khan. He gets very angry at Zubair for ruining the image of Dongri, his family and children. Salman gets very angry at Zubair for his comments on the female contestants' dressing sense. He tells Zubair, 'Agar tujhe kutta na bana diya to mera naam Salman Khan nahi'. He even asks Zubair to not call him ‘bhai’ when Zubair says sorry ‘Bhai’.Salman takes hard on Hina Khan as well for not taking stand against Zubair when he misbehaves with her or anyone in the house. Then Salman addresses all contestants that nothing is going right in the house by showing them the recent fight clips of the housemates in which Priyank, Vikas and Akash were seen getting violent at each-other.Salman says that attacking any contestant’s gender, sexuality and religion are not allowed in Bigg Boss house. Salman asks Priyank to leave the house when he accepts his fault.Zubair Khan, Jyoti Kumari, Arshi Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Bandagi Kalra have been nominated this week.Stay tuned for more updates of Bigg Boss Season 11.