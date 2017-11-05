BIGG BOSS 11: Benafsha Soonawalla in LOVE with LUV Tyagi?

Not all the time fight that keeps on roaring in Bigg Boss house, there are lot more things happen in this controversial TV reality show. On day 34 while lying on bed, Contestant Benafsha Soonawalla was seen asking Luv tyagi to massage her hand so that she can sleep.Luv sits beside her while she was trying to sleep and gives her hand a massage as demanded by her.Bigg Boss 11 Benafsha Soonawala/Image-VootBenafsha was seen asking Luv to tell her a story to sleep. Well! There were news that Luv and Dhinchak Pooja fall for each other but now it seems that Benafsha is trying to get close to Luv Tyagi.Did you know Benafsha Soonwalla would need a bed time story to sleep?Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss news and updates.