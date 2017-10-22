Bigg Boss 11: Bandgi Kalra's boyfriend Dennis Nagpal breaks up with her!

Bandgi and Puneesh can bee seen holding hands, kissing or showcasing their love for each other. Puneesh asks Badgi to leave her boyfriend while discussing future of their relationship.Bandgi's boyfriend Dennis who is a casting director, must have watched all this and deleted all his pictures with her and announced breakup with her on Instagram.Dennis took to Instagram and posted an Insta story, where he wrote, "I have removed all pictures with @bandgikalra. Please don't ask why I don't have pictures if we were dating. P.S: She never deserved me.