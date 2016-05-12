Big B's hit 'Don' clocks 38 yrs today

Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 1978 blockbuster 'Don' has completed its 38 years today and Twitterers are celebrating it on the social media.Hashtag @SrBachchan #38YearsOfDON has been trending on the social media to mark the event.One of the elated fans shared a collage of pictures on Big B's Twitter handle, writing, "@SrBachchan #38YearsOfDON charming Amitabh Bachchan in the best film DON."Another tweeted, "@SrBachchan #38YearsOfDON .. the best actor filmfare award for the real don."Celebrating it, the 73-year-old actor tweeted, "T 2253 - Each day brings news of the years gone by in particular film .. and what it meant to all .. blessed !!"His son Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, "??? ??????, ???? ??????, ???? ?? ??? ??? ??????? Don. Don. Don. Don....DONNN!! #38yrsofDon #alltimefav.Yesterday, his film 'Zanjeer' clocked 43 years.' Don,' which also starred veterans stars Zeenat Aman, Pran, Iftekhar and Helen, was the third-highest grossing Bollywood movie of 1978 and was classified a golden jubilee by Box Office India.A remake and it's sequel were released on 20 October 2006 and 23 December 2011, respectively.