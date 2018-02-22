 Big B wants Twitter to stop torturing him
Recently, the 75-year-old actor posted on Twitter where he addressed the micro-blogging site as a person and pleaded with it to stop torturing him.

By: || Updated: 22 Feb 2018 09:10 PM
Image- Twitter@SrBachchan

New Delhi: Seems like, the tales of Amitabh Bachchan's struggle with Twitter are never-ending.

The Bollywood veteran cited some issues in posting stuff on the site and eluded to a sudden drop in his number of followers, a few days back.

 



After some minutes, the actor again took to Twitter to post a Hindi poem dedicated to the site.

He captioned the poem: "Mr/Ms Twitter dedicated to you".

 





In the poem, the actor wrote loving words for Twitter and beseeched it to not get angry with him.

