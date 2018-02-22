Big B wants Twitter to stop torturing him



T 2623 - अरे Twitter भाई साहेब , या बहनजी ( पता नहीं ना इनका gender क्या है , इस लिए दोनों को संभोधित किया ), हम कुछ छाप रहे हैं , और आप उसको छपने ही नहीं दे रहे हैं ! अमाँ , 200,000 follower एक ही दिन में काट दिया आपने .. अब इसे तो मत काटो यार !! अब इतना भी ज़ुल्म न करो 🙏

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 22, 2018



T 2623 - Mr/Ms Twitter dedicated to you :



चिड़िया ओ चिया कहाँ है तेरा घर ?

उड़ उड़ आती हो यहाँ पे फ़ुर्र फ़ुर्र ,

दर्शनर्थी इतने तेरे , क्या है तेरा डर ,

रूठोगी तो बोलो हम फिर जाएँगे किस दर ।

आशीर्वाद सदा तुम्हारा बना रहे हमपर

बस, नित्य नवेली पुष्प हमारे, बरसेंगे तुमपर !!



— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 22, 2018



Recently, the 75-year-old actor posted on Twitter where he addressed the micro-blogging site as a person and pleaded with it to stop torturing him.The Bollywood veteran cited some issues in posting stuff on the site and eluded to a sudden drop in his number of followers, a few days back.After some minutes, the actor again took to Twitter to post a Hindi poem dedicated to the site.He captioned the poem: "Mr/Ms Twitter dedicated to you".In the poem, the actor wrote loving words for Twitter and beseeched it to not get angry with him.