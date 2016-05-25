Big B not hosting any political event: Abhishek Bachchan

In wake of the Congress Party cornering Amitabh Bachchan over reports that he would be hosting a mega show in Delhi to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's two years in office, the Bollywood megastar's son and actor Abhishek Bachchan on Wednesday clarified that his father was not hosting any political event.Talking to the media here while promoting his upcoming film 'Housefull 3', Abhishek said that his father would just be a part of the occasion where he would be talking about educating the girl child."He (Amitabh Bachchan) is not hosting any political event. He is part of a function and is talking about educating girl child and I think that's not a political event," he said.Abhishek's response comes in response to Congress' attack on his father after reports emerged that he would be hosting the event.The Congress Party had earlier criticised Big B over reports that he would host the event."We have no objection if the Prime Minister participates in any sort of a programme with Amitabh Bachchan," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala."But there is one thing to keep in mind. When there is an investigation into an individual for black money, and the PM takes part in a programme hosted by that individual, what sort of a message does it send to the investigation agencies? There is a need to keep this in mind," he said, adding everyone in India loves Amitabh Bachchan as an artist and as an elder.He further said that the actor has denied charges and he may be proved innocent, but what message was the Prime Minister trying to send.As per reports, the five-hour show from 5-10 p.m. to be hosted at the India Gate is likely to be titled 'Ek Nayi Subah' or a new morning. The show will also feature other Bollywood stars like Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Juhi Chawla.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the finale.However, there are reports that R. Madhavan, and not Amitabh, would be hosting the event.Amitabh's name figured last month on a list of Indians in what has been dubbed the Panama Papers - a massive leak of tax documents on offshore companies and accounts of the rich and the powerful.Big B has, however, denied all knowledge of the companies said to be linked to him.