Big B fulfills cancer patient's wish

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan fulfilled a cancer patient's wish by celebrating her birthday.“Hardika, a young girl suffers from cancer and has a wish to meet me... I comply and we meet. She is pretty and gentle and moves with an oxygen container,” Amitabh posted on his blog.The “Piku” actor also shared a few photographs of himself with Hardika, in which they can be seen a cutting cake together.“It is most difficult to confront the innocence of pain... And lost hope.“But a brave front, a desire fulfilled a wish completed and a smile for a special day in her life - her birthday makes that moment eternal,” Amitabh added.On the film front, Amitabh will next be seen in “TE3N”.Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vidya Balan, is slated to release on June 10.