Big B celebrates 15 yrs of `Ek Rishtaa`, 32 yrs of `Sharaabi

The 73-year-old actor recently tweeted a collage of pictures, showing him and the khildaki kumar and captioned it as, "T 2259 -15 YEARS of my film 'Ek Rishta' .. !! Akshay and Me first film."
He also shares snaps from his 1984 movie, writing, "T 2259 - And 32 years ...!! of my film 'Sharabi' .. amazing moments and times !! Abhishek on set."
@SrBachchan Will be reading in a min ..got busy at the store???????????? sorryy pic.twitter.com/Wt3nJVhT9B
— Sr B's Punjaban (@1mgupta) May 17, 2016
Notably, Amitabh and Akshay had starred together in flicks like 'Aankhen,' 'Khakee', 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo,' and 'Family.'
On the professional front, Big B will be next seen in ' TE3N' which is slated to hit the theatres on June 10.
First Published: 18 May 2016 02:49 AM