 'Beyond The Clouds' to release this April
Search

'Beyond The Clouds' to release this April

By: || Updated: 15 Feb 2018 04:23 PM
'Beyond The Clouds' to release this April
London: The release date for Majid Majidi's-directorial, 'Beyond The Clouds' has been set- April 20.

The worldwide release of the film will mark the Iranian filmmaker's debut Indian feature film.

 



The film will see Ishaan Khatter as Amir and Malavika Mohanan as Tara in the lead roles. The music has been given by AR Rahman.

The flick dwells on the nuances and intricacies of human relationships and revolves around a pair of brother and sister who, in a bid to help each other, ends up in jail. Surrounded by despair, they find a new meaning of life from 'beyond the clouds'.

The film will be released worldwide in three languages - Hindi, English, and Tamil.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Amitabh Bachchan turns poet to mark 49 years in B'wood

trending now

VIDEO
Sansani: Priya Prakash Varrier STUCK as complaint filed against ...
VIDEO
Samvidhan ki Shapath: Case filed against 'Valentine girl' Priya ...
TV
Colors TV show 'Dil Se Dil Tak' going OFF-AIR?