'Beyond The Clouds' to release this April



Majid Majidi's #BeyondTheClouds will now release in India and worldwide on the same date: 20 April 2018... Stars Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan... Music by AR Rahman. pic.twitter.com/njNx30Qh5W

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 15, 2018

The release date for Majid Majidi's-directorial, 'Beyond The Clouds' has been set- April 20.The worldwide release of the film will mark the Iranian filmmaker's debut Indian feature film.The film will see Ishaan Khatter as Amir and Malavika Mohanan as Tara in the lead roles. The music has been given by AR Rahman.The flick dwells on the nuances and intricacies of human relationships and revolves around a pair of brother and sister who, in a bid to help each other, ends up in jail. Surrounded by despair, they find a new meaning of life from 'beyond the clouds'.The film will be released worldwide in three languages - Hindi, English, and Tamil.