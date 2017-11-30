Beyonce's intimate dance party for Jay-Z birthday

Beyonce helped husband Jay-Z celebrate turning 48 in style with an intimate dance party.Queen Bey hosted this party a week prior to the rapper's actual birthday date in a private room overlooking Manhattan in 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, according to Page Six.Rapper Fabolous, actor Omari Hardwick and Angie Martinez were among the 150 guests.A witness revealed that Jay-Z's Ace of Spades champagne and specially crafted cocktails were available for the guests.'The Blueprint' hit-maker, who came straight from his '4:44' Tour concert at Barclays Center, and his guests partied until 4 in the morning, getting down to rap, hip-hop and dance music.Victor Cruz, Maxwell, CC Sabathia, Spike Lee, Mack Wilds, Jerrod Carmichael and Nick Lachey were among the celebrities spotted.In addition, with eight nominations, Jay-Z is leading the pack of the 2018 Grammy Awards nominations.