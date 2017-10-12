Ben Affleck apologises for groping Hilarie Burton in 2003: Here's the 14-year-old video

This time it is Ben Affleck, who has been slammed for groping actress Hilarie Burton during an appearance on MTV's 'Total Request Live' years ago.
Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, "I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologise."
The reply comes after the actress responded to tweets about the 'groping' incident that happened on MTV's 'Total Request Live'.
I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize
Burton's encounter with Affleck was recalled by Burton on Twitter in reply to a fan, who brought up the incident.
"[Affleck] also grabbed Hilarie Burton's breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though," wrote one user.
To which, Burton replied, "I didn't forget."
The video of the incident resurfaced on Wednesday after Affleck joined a chorus of others in denouncing the actions of disgraced movie mogul Weinstein.
Recently, the 'Batman' actor described Weinstein's alleged behaviour as "unacceptable" and claimed he had only read of the news surrounding the American producer this week.
