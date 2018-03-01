Beautiful soul gone too soon: Family mourns Sridevi's demise

A statement by the Kapoors, Ayyappan and Marwah families read, "The past few days have been trying times for us as a family. Today, particularly, has been one of the hardest. We laid to rest a beautiful soul who has gone too soon. She leaves behind a legacy that is unique.""Let us all who loved Sridevi, envelope her two little ones, her life, as she often called them, with as much or more love than we gave Sri so that they can live their lives ahead with a little less ache in their hearts," it further read.They also requested the media to respect their privacy and give them "space to grief.""Let's help them remember their mother fondly and help them build a life and be what Sridevi had dreamt for them. We ask that you respect our privacy and allow us space to grieve. Sri lived her life with dignity and we implore, you give her the same respect," it added.Sridevi passed away on late Saturday night in Dubai, where she was attending a family wedding. According to the forensic report, the 54-year-old Indian actress died of accidental drowning in her hotel room's bathtub, after suffering a dizzying spell. According to reports, traces of alcohol were found in her body too.The cremation ceremony took place at Vile Parle's Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery from 3:30 pm onwards on Wednesday in Mumbai.(