Basketball Star Kobe Bryant Wins Oscar

Kobe Bryant, the former Los Angeles Lakers and basketball superstar, won an Oscar for his animated short film, 'Dear Basketball'.The award was presented by the cast members from 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.In his acceptance speech, the 39-year-old sportsperson said, "As basketball players, we're really supposed to shut up and dribble. I'm glad we can do a little bit more than that".He thanked the Academy for this "amazing honour".