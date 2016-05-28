 Banjo's motion poster, a treat for music lovers
By: || Updated: 28 May 2016 07:47 AM
New Delhi: After treating fans with its teaser poster, the makers of the upcoming musical flick 'Banjo,' starring Riteish Deshmukh and Nargis Fakhri in the lead roles, have now released its motion poster.

 

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to unveil the poster and wrote, "Motion poster of #Banjo. Stars Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri. Produced by Krishika Lulla. Directed by Ravi Jadhav.."

 


The newly-released poster shows the 37-year-old actor in the backdrop with series of dynamic and powerful Indian beats attached in the movie.
Earlier, the 'Masti' actor had released the first teaser poster of the movie on his Twitter handle, writing, "Ab kuch bajega, toh sirf #Banjo. Bagha Poster & Bola Ganpati Bappa Morya! @meranamravi @krishikalulla @NargisFakhri."
The forthcoming flick, which will mark Riteish's Bollywood debut as a producer, is based on the banjo players hailing from Maharashtra.

The movie is slated to hit the theatres on September 23.

