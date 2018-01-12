Banita Sandhu to debut opposite Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan







Much adored Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan gears up for his upcoming venture ‘October’ that is slated to release this April. The first look of the motion shared by the ‘Judwaa 2’ actor few months ago definitely left an overwhelming impact on the audience.‘October’ will be a romantic film in which Varun’s character will be seen portraying a serious role.Did you get some ‘Badlapur’ feels here? Well yes! You can relate the motion to be an intense romantic one.Recently, actor Varun Dhawan has shared a post on his Instagram handle showing his truckloads admiration towards the director of the film Shoojit Sarcar and enthusiasm for the much awaited movie. He writes “Got to hang out with dada Shoojit Sarcar after really long #special. It’s good to work with good people. Work is on full swing to get October to you guys on April 13 th ’’.Are you all excited to see Varun in this new avatar? Also, you will get to see a new pair with some blazing charm. The leading lady of the venture that will cast opposite actor Varun Dhawan is the ‘Double mint’ ad fame Banita Sandhu.Although we have seen her in the advertisement but she still remains a fresh face when it comes to Bollywood. This will be her debut role on the big screen.Director Shoojit Sarkar is well known for his movies like ‘Pink’, ‘Piku’, ‘Madras Café’ and ‘Vicky Donor’. There is always some reality stuck in all his movies. He is now delivering a beautiful love story written by Juhi Chaturvedi.Actor Varun Dhawan was last seen in ‘Judwaa 2’ and ‘Badrinath ki Dulhania’. Both the movies gained immense success at the box office. 2017 was indeed a fortunate year for this young man.Will ‘October’ add in more fortune? Well, the movie is all set to hit the screens on April 13, 2018.Stay tuned for more buzzing updates!