BAFTA: 'Three Billboards' wins Supporting Actor, Best British Film

' took the first award of the night for outstanding British film, which was presented by Jennifer Lawrence.The Martin McDonagh directorial earned a second when Sam Rockwell won the best supporting actor for his performance as a brutal, racist police officer in the film, beating out his co-star Woody Harrelson.At a ceremony dominated by the movement against sexual misconduct, the 49-year-old actor said, "I stand on the shoulders of strong, intelligent, riotous women."He also called his co-star Frances McDormand "an inspiration," before dedicating the award to "my pal Alan Rickman."Rockwell also praised the film's writer-director, McDonagh, saying "there are no great actors, only great roles."The awards are Britain's equivalent of the Oscars.