 BAFTA: 'Three Billboards' wins Supporting Actor, Best British Film
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • BAFTA: 'Three Billboards' wins Supporting Actor, Best British Film

BAFTA: 'Three Billboards' wins Supporting Actor, Best British Film

'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' took the first award of the night for outstanding British film, which was presented by Jennifer Lawrence.

By: || Updated: 19 Feb 2018 04:39 PM
BAFTA: 'Three Billboards' wins Supporting Actor, Best British Film

Image- ANI

New Delhi: And it's finally time for the silver screen's biggest stars to descend on London for the 71st British Academy Film Awards.

'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' took the first award of the night for outstanding British film, which was presented by Jennifer Lawrence.

The Martin McDonagh directorial earned a second when Sam Rockwell won the best supporting actor for his performance as a brutal, racist police officer in the film, beating out his co-star Woody Harrelson.

At a ceremony dominated by the movement against sexual misconduct, the 49-year-old actor said, "I stand on the shoulders of strong, intelligent, riotous women."

He also called his co-star Frances McDormand "an inspiration," before dedicating the award to "my pal Alan Rickman."

Rockwell also praised the film's writer-director, McDonagh, saying "there are no great actors, only great roles."

The awards are Britain's equivalent of the Oscars.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story 'Black Panther' breaks box-office records in debut weekend

trending now

INDIA
CBI questions Rotomac's Vikram Kothari who defaulted on Rs 3,695 ...
VIDEO
Big Debate: We will recover every penny from the ...
VIDEO
Saas Bahu Aur Saazish: Aly Goni uses abusive words ...