BAFTA: 'Three Billboards' wins Supporting Actor, Best British Film

'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' took the first award of the night for outstanding British film, which was presented by Jennifer Lawrence.
The Martin McDonagh directorial earned a second when Sam Rockwell won the best supporting actor for his performance as a brutal, racist police officer in the film, beating out his co-star Woody Harrelson.
At a ceremony dominated by the movement against sexual misconduct, the 49-year-old actor said, "I stand on the shoulders of strong, intelligent, riotous women."
He also called his co-star Frances McDormand "an inspiration," before dedicating the award to "my pal Alan Rickman."
Rockwell also praised the film's writer-director, McDonagh, saying "there are no great actors, only great roles."
The awards are Britain's equivalent of the Oscars.
First Published: 19 Feb 2018 04:36 PM