Bachchan family, other B-Town celebs at 'Sarbjit' premiere

Mumbai: The Bachchan family -- Amitabh, Jaya, Aishwarya and Abhishek -- along with numerous celebrities from the film industry were present at the premiere of Aishwarya's film "Sarbjit" here on Wednesday night.

At the event, Aishwarya said, "As a team we always make movies to bring it to the audience. So we're glad that today onwards it's open to all of you to view and we hope that you appreciate the efforts of the team.""It's a very sincere piece of cinema straight from the heart. Most important for us as a team is that this is being made very sensitively, keeping in mind the sensitivity of the subject and the members of the family (Sarabjit Singh's family) most importantly," she added."And the fact that Dalbir ji (Kaur) and her family feels validated, that's been by far the most precious aspect, that was something that meant a lot to me personally and to the whole team," she noted."Sarbjit", directed by Omung Kumar, is based on the real-life story of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted for spying and terrorism and languished in a Pakistani jail for 23 years, while his sister Dalbir Kaur, tried vigorously to release him. Aishwarya plays Kaur in the film.The film has got a tax-free status from the Uttar Pradesh government, even before the release of the film.Aishwarya said, "The hope and attempt for the whole team to see where all it can be tax-free. But right now, we would like to thank Uttar Pradesh chief minister wholeheartedly. It means a lot and it means that the film will reach far and wide."Aishwarya's parents and brother were also spotted. Actors like Riteish Deshmukh, Ali Fazal, Manish Paul, Saqib Saleem, Athiya Shetty, Hussain Kuwajerwala and Darshan Kumar were also present.The producers of the film - Bhushan Kumar with wife Divya, Sandeep Singh, Bhagnanis -- Vashu, Jackky and Deepshika - and Omung Kumar, who is also the director were also seen.Lead actor Randeep Hooda, who plays Sarabjit Singh, present with his sister said, "The nervousness part was before I did it and while I was doing it. Now it's over, it's not in my hands so it is an excitement to share it with people."About the challenges of playing the character, he said, "It is challenging and that's the way it should be. If it is not challenging then you should not do it.""Sarbjit" also starring Richa Chadha, releases on Friday.