'Baahubali' Prabhas Opens Up Over His Engagement To 'Devsena' Anushka Shetty!

Rumours are that the couple is getting engaged in the month of December this year.However, Prabhas reacted to the news, “I and Anushka had decided that we will never let our link-up rumours do the rounds. We have been family friends for nine years. We are very good friends; we know each other for a long time. But when such rumours start doing the rounds, even I wonder if there’s actually something between us. (Laughs) We know that there is nothing between us. Anyway, this is not something new, wherever a heroine works with a hero for more than one film, people link them up together,” Prabhas told Navbharat Times.(Baahubali/Image- Facebook)Prabhas and Anushka's on-screen pair in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus has been loved very much by the audience. Both the actors have been good friends nearly a decade now. Prabhas and Anushka met for the first time on the set of 'Billa'Well! on the work note, Prabhas is busy in his upcoming movie 'Saaho'.