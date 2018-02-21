WATCH: 'Baaghi 2' trailer full of action to the brim



And here's the second poster of #Baaghi2... Stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani... Directed by Ahmed Khan... 30 March 2018 release... Trailer out today. pic.twitter.com/04Xe7OVYts

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 21, 2018

Full of daring stunts and death-defying acts, the trailer was released today by the film's team at a formal event in Mumbai.The two-minute-45-second-long trailer shows glimpses of Randeep Hooda, Prateik Babbar, and Manoj Bajpayee, along with the famed main leads, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.Earlier in the day, a movie poster of the film revealing the first look of Patani and Shroff was also released. The duo looked thoroughly rugged in the picture in the midst of raw surroundings.The action flick is based on a quest for a lost child. A battle-hardened army officer, Ronnie, comes to the kid's rescue and his mother, who is coincidentally Ronnie's ex-lover. There will be face-offs between drug lords, Russian henchmen, and blood-thirsty animals.The film is a stand-alone sequel to 2016 film, 'Baaghi'. It will be directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production.The movie is set to hit the theatres on March 30.