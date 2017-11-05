B-town wishes peace, love and happiness to fans on Gurupurab



This #GuruNanakJayanti, may we all learn from his teachings of empathy, peace & generosity.. #GuruPurab di lakh lakh vadhaiyan to one & all!

— Boman Irani (@bomanirani) November 4, 2017



#GuruPurab di lakh lakh vadhaiyan! This #GuruNanakJayanti, may we all learn from his teaching of love, benevolence and compassion..❤️🤗😘 pic.twitter.com/zDFXSNyrsa



— Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) November 4, 2017



