 B-town wishes peace, love and happiness to fans on Gurupurab
This year marks the 549th birthday of Guru Nanak, As the world celebrates the auspicious day, Bollywood celebrities took to their Twitter handle to wish peace, love and happiness

By: || Updated: 05 Nov 2017 01:22 PM
Gurupurab celebration/Image- ANI

New Delhi: This is probably one of the most auspicious days in the Sikh calendar as Guru Nanak Gurpurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti is being celebrated all across the world.

This year marks the 549th birthday of Guru Nanak.

As the world celebrates the auspicious day, Bollywood celebrities including Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, Neha Dupia and Adnan Sami took to their Twitter handle to wish peace, love and happiness.

Here's what Bollywood celebrities wrote:

The '3 idiots' star Boman Irani wrote, "?This #GuruNanakJayanti, may we all learn from his teachings of empathy, peace & generosity.. #GuruPurab di lakh lakh vadhaiyan to one & all!"

 



Actress Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "#GuruPurab di lakh lakh vadhaiyan! This #GuruNanakJayanti, may we all learn from his teaching of love, benevolence and compassion..??????"






Singer Adnan Sami also blessed everybody, writing, "My heartiest greetings on #gurupurab . May love & prosperity be blessed to all. ?????? #GuruNanakJayanti"

