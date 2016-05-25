B-Town wishes 'dearest' Karan Johar on birthday

Celebrities like Shabana Azmi, Farah Khan and Manish Malhotra have wished their "dearest" friend Karan Johar, who turned 44 on Wednesday.Karan's friends and colleagues have wished him a year full of love, success and good health.The son of acclaimed producer Yash Johar made his directorial debut in 1998 with the blockbuster romance "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. He went on to make drama films like "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..." and "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna”.He was lauded for his counter-terrorism drama "My Name Is Khan". These, along with the several successful films he has produced under the Dharma Productions banner, have established him as one of the leading filmmakers in the Hindi film fraternity.Currently, he is shooting for his upcoming film "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", which features actors Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles.Happy birthday Karan Johar. Stay happy. Lots of love.Happy birthday Karan Johar. Oh ho just when I was ready to party with you you've gone to London. Friend forever.Happy Birthday my dearest best friend Karan Johar stay wonderful and incredible always.Happy birthday Karan Johar. Lots of love. Looks like the health retreat has done you good. Hope you have the best year ever.Happy birthday Karan Johar. Wish you loads of success and great health. Have a fabulous day and year ahead.Happy Birthday Karan Johar! May all your dreams come true...love love love.Happy birthday Karan Kohar. Keep making everyone happy with your genius mind, wit and energy! Stay blessed! Love and hugs!Happy birthday Karan Johar. Enough with the awesomeness now...Please stop getting better year after year! The world isn't ready big love!Happy Birthday Karan Johar. Have a great one.