B-town sends heartfelt birthday wishes to Karan Johar

: Noted filmmaker Karan Johar, who made his directorial debut with the blockbuster romance 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' has turned 44 today and heart-felt birthday wishes are pouring in from the members of the film fraternity.Wishing Karan, her best pal Farah Khan posted a cute picture with birthday boy, writing, "Happy birthday @karanjohar .. Oh ho just when i was ready to party with you uv gone to london ??#friendforever."Actor Punit Malhotra tweeted, "To my filmy godfather... Happy Birthday @karanjohar Hope u have the best year ahead."Ronit Roy wrote, "Happy birthday to @karanjohar one of my favourite people in the world. God bless you."Sonali Bendre Behl tweeted, "Happy happy bday darling @karanjohar Much much love."Actress Neha Dhupia wished Karan, writing, "Happy happy birthday @karanjohar Enough with the awesomeness now..Pls stop getting better year after year! The world isn't ready big love!"Dia Mirza tweeted, "Happy Birthday @karanjohar! May all your dreams come true .. love love love."Designer Manish Malhotra wrote on his Twitter handle, "#happy birthday my #dearest #bestfriend @karanjohar stay wonderful and #Incredible always."On the professional front, Karan will be taking the directorial chair for the upcoming flick 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles.