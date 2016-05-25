 B-town sends heartfelt birthday wishes to Karan Johar
Updated: 25 May 2016 06:02 AM
 New Delhi: Noted filmmaker Karan Johar, who made his directorial debut with the blockbuster romance 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' has turned 44 today and heart-felt birthday wishes are pouring in from the members of the film fraternity.

Wishing Karan, her best pal Farah Khan posted a cute picture with birthday boy, writing, "Happy birthday @karanjohar .. Oh ho just when i was ready to party with you uv gone to london ??#friendforever."
Actor Punit Malhotra tweeted, "To my filmy godfather... Happy Birthday @karanjohar Hope u have the best year ahead."

Ronit Roy wrote, "Happy birthday to @karanjohar one of my favourite people in the world. God bless you."

Sonali Bendre Behl tweeted, "Happy happy bday darling @karanjohar Much much love."
Actress Neha Dhupia wished Karan, writing, "Happy happy birthday @karanjohar Enough with the awesomeness now..Pls stop getting better year after year! The world isn't ready big love!"

Dia Mirza tweeted, "Happy Birthday @karanjohar! May all your dreams come true .. love love love."

Designer Manish Malhotra wrote on his Twitter handle, "#happy birthday my #dearest #bestfriend @karanjohar stay wonderful and #Incredible always."

On the professional front, Karan will be taking the directorial chair for the upcoming flick 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles.

