B-town congratulates team 'Newton' for Oscar entry

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, too, took to Twitter to send their best wishes.
Here's what they wrote:
Akshay Kumar: "#Newton as India's official entry to the Oscars! Congratulations @aanandlrai @RajkummarRao & team,can imagine the joy you'll must be feeling"
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 22, 2017
Alia Bhatt: "Congratulations @RajkummarRao @aanandlrai and team #NEWTON!!!! Can't wait to see the film even more now.. big big hug!"
— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) September 22, 2017
Anupam Kher: "Congratulations team #Newton for the film being selected as India's official entry for #Oscars. Jai Ho.:) @RajkummarRao @aanandlrai"
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) September 22, 2017
Paresh Rawal: "Huge congrats to my favourite actor @RajkummarRao for Newton n hope you win the Oscar ! Good luck ."
— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) September 22, 2017
The recently-released black comedy film is India's official entry to the 90th Academy Awards ceremony in the Foreign Language Film category.
Earlier on Friday, Rajkummar, who plays the lead role in 'Newton', took to social media to share the news.
He tweeted, "Very happy to share this news that #NEWTON is India's official entry to the #OSCARS this year. Congratulations team."
First Published: 22 Sep 2017 10:14 PM