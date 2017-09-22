B-town congratulates team 'Newton' for Oscar entry



Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, too, took to Twitter to send their best wishes.Here's what they wrote:Akshay Kumar: "#Newton as India's official entry to the Oscars! Congratulations @aanandlrai @RajkummarRao & team,can imagine the joy you'll must be feeling"Alia Bhatt: "Congratulations @RajkummarRao @aanandlrai and team #NEWTON!!!! Can't wait to see the film even more now.. big big hug!"Anupam Kher: "Congratulations team #Newton for the film being selected as India's official entry for #Oscars. Jai Ho.:) @RajkummarRao @aanandlrai"Paresh Rawal: "Huge congrats to my favourite actor @RajkummarRao for Newton n hope you win the Oscar ! Good luck ."The recently-released black comedy film is India's official entry to the 90th Academy Awards ceremony in the Foreign Language Film category.Earlier on Friday, Rajkummar, who plays the lead role in 'Newton', took to social media to share the news.He tweeted, "Very happy to share this news that #NEWTON is India's official entry to the #OSCARS this year. Congratulations team."