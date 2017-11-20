B-Town congratulates Manushi Chillar on winning Miss World crown



Since yesterday's announcement, many Bollywood celebs and public figures have congratulated her on winning the prestigious event.Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Soha Ali Khan, Dia Mirza and others spoke on the special day for the young girl of Haryana.Here are some endearing messages from B-town celebs:Actress Shilpa Shetty expressed her happiness on the 21-year-old girl from Haryana winning the crown, by saying, "I am so happy. She is such a beautiful girl and India has won the title after a wait of 17 long years. It is a really happy news for all the people of the country.""It is a wonderful moment for India and I would like to congratulate her on the victory," said Soha Ali Khan.Meanwhile, many celebrities took to their Twitter handles to congratulate Manushi on becoming Miss World 2017.The Megastar of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan congratulated Manushi by writing, "T 2715 - A Miss World in our world .. ! Pride and felicitations. Manushi Chillar congratulations !!"Model-turned-actress Dia Mirza, who won the title of Miss Asia Pacific in the year 2000, took the pride in the winner and tweeted, "Congratulations @ManushiChhillar! May your beautiful smile and grace always win over the world and help make a positive change #MissWorld2017 #India."Veteran actor Anupam Kher also congratulated the 21-year-old Manushi Chhillar and tweeted, "Dear @ManushiChhillar!! Thank you for bringing that crown back to India after 17years. Thank you for your amazing answer about mothers. Congratulations. India awaits to welcome you with colours of love, warmth & pride. Jai Ho."Sharing the same pride, Arjun Kapoor tweeted, "Congratulations @ManushiChhillar well done."Actress Neha Dhupia, who wore the crown of Femina Miss India in 2002, wrote, "Congratulations @ManushiChhillar. we knew you had all the qualities to conquer the world ever since we met u for the first time! You go girl! #missworld2017 #proudmentor.""Congratulations @ManushiChhillar - #MissWorld2017 Made India proud," wrote Riteish Deshmukh.'Highway' star Randeep Hooda tweeted, "First they took #Sports & now #Glamour these #Haryanavi #women I tell are something else.. well done #ManushiChhillar #MissWorld2017 !! @ManushiChhillar"Indian model Manushi Chhillar won the title of Miss World, after 17-long years.A medical student hailing from Haryana, 21-year-old Manushi Chhillar competed with women from over 108 nations.She was crowned the new queen by Miss World 2016 winner Puerto Rico's Stephanie Del Valle.Besides Chhillar, the first runner-up was Stephanie Hill from England, while Andrea Meza, hailing from Mexico, was announced the second runner-up.Actress Priyanka Chopra was the last Indian to win Miss World in 2000.