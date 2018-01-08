 Aziz Ansari becomes FIRSTAsian origin actor to win GOLDEN GLOBE for BEST ACTOR
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • Aziz Ansari becomes FIRSTAsian origin actor to win GOLDEN GLOBE for BEST ACTOR

Aziz Ansari becomes FIRSTAsian origin actor to win GOLDEN GLOBE for BEST ACTOR

Ansari wins big at Golden Globes for his series The Master Of None.

By: || Updated: 08 Jan 2018 07:29 PM
Aziz Ansari becomes FIRSTAsian origin actor to win GOLDEN GLOBE for BEST ACTOR

Aziz Ansari- the first Asian actor to get a Golden Globe award/ Image: Instagarm

Los Angeles:  Indian-origin star Aziz Ansari became the first man of Asian descent to bag the trophy in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series Musical/Comedy category for his role in "The Master Of None".




It is also the first ever Golden Globe win for the 34- year-old actor.

"I genuinely didn't think I would win as all the websites said I was gonna lose.  Also, I am glad that we won this one.

To lose two of these in a row would have been a really sh***y moment for me.  But this is nice. The only reason my acting is good on the show is because everyone holds me up," Ansari said in his acceptance speech.

"I want to thank Italy for all the amazing food we ate on season two," he joked.

The actor also thanked his parents for their support. Ansari was nominated in the same category for the Netflix show "The Master of None" in 2016.

He was up against Anthony Anderson of "Black-ish", Kevin Bacon of "I Love Dick", William H Macy of "Shameless" and "Will and Grace" star Eric McCormack.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story MY BIRTHDAY SONG: Trailer gets more than 1 MILLION VIEWS

trending now

TV
BIGG BOSS 11: SAD! Shilpa Shinde CRIES BADLY in front ...
VIDEO
In Graphics: Bigg Boss 11: Eliminated contestant Luv Tyagi EXPOSES ...
VIDEO
Amazing visuals of 165 feet high frozen Niagara falls