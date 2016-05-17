'Azhar' rakes in Rs. 20.80 cr in three days

Starring Emraan Hashmi and Prachi Desai in lead roles, 'Azhar' - a biopic on the life of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin - has earned Rs. 20.80 crore in three days.Film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the movie's box office collections and tweeted, "#Azhar Fri 6.30 cr, Sat 7 cr, Sun 7.50 cr. Total: ? 20.80 cr. India biz...Growth in biz:Sat over Fri 11.11% Sun over Sat 7.14%."The flick, which has received thumbs up from the members of the fraternity as well from the audience, minted Rs. 6.30 crore on its first day.Notable, Emraan has been garnering appreciation for his portrayal of Mohammad Azharuddin.The movie that also stars Lara Dutta, Nargis Fakhri and Gautam Gulati, was released on May 13.