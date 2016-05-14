Azhar Box-Office collection: Rs. 6.30 crore on Opening Day

Ace cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin's biopic 'Azhar,' released yesterday, has made an average first day collection at the Box Office with Rs. 6.30 crore.Film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the news, writing "#Azhar Fri 6.30 cr. India biz... Sat and Sun biz crucial to post a healthy weekend total."Directed by Tony D'Souza and produced by Ekta Kapoor, the movie sees Emraan Hashmi in the title-role with Prachi Desai and Nargis Fakhri in other leads.Adarsh further noted that the movie opened well in UAE with approximate collection of Rs. 72.72 lacs."#Azhar opens WELL in UAE-GCC. Collects approx AED 400,000 [ 72.72 lacs] on Thu," he said.(ANI)