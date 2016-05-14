Azhar Box-Office collection: Rs. 6.30 crore on Opening Day

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the news, writing "#Azhar Fri 6.30 cr. India biz... Sat and Sun biz crucial to post a healthy weekend total."
Directed by Tony D'Souza and produced by Ekta Kapoor, the movie sees Emraan Hashmi in the title-role with Prachi Desai and Nargis Fakhri in other leads.
Adarsh further noted that the movie opened well in UAE with approximate collection of Rs. 72.72 lacs.
"#Azhar opens WELL in UAE-GCC. Collects approx AED 400,000 [ 72.72 lacs] on Thu," he said.(ANI)
First Published: 14 May 2016 07:16 PM