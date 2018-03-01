Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's film 'Badhaai Ho' goes on the floors

After playing the role of a Delhi guy in his debut movie Vicky Donor and his recent hit Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana is back with his Dilli-ka-ladka avatar in Badhaai ho.

Dangal fame actress Sanya Malhotra will act opposite Ayushmann.

In the first look of the sets of Badhaai ho, both the actors can be seen donning corporate look in an office in Gurgaon where they were seen shooting for the film.

In 2017 Ayushmann Khurrana gave two back-to-back hits. From playing a man with erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Savdhaan to playing jilted aashiq trying to win over the woman of his dreams in Bareilly ki Barfi, Khurrana stole the hearts of the audience as well as of critics.

Directed by Amit Sharma, Badhaai Ho will mark the second collaboration of Ayushmann Khurrana with Junglee Pictures.

Badhaai Ho is a coming-of-age story of a family as it grapples with some unexpected news. The film will showcase how the family deals with the news.

The team of Badhaai Ho has started shooting in Delhi. But the release date is yet to be finalized.