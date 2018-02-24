Award-winning actress Nanette Fabray dies at 97

She died Thursday at her Palos Verdes, CA home, reports Entertainment Weekly.Best known for her role in Norman Lear's original rendition of 'One Day at a Time', Fabray was a beloved star of stage and screen, as well as a gifted singer and tap dancer whose career spanned seven decades.She won the Tony at 28 for the Alan Jay Lerner/Kurt Weill show 'Love Life', followed by Jule Styne/Sammy Cahn's 'High Button Shoes'.By the 1950s, she was well known to TV audiences for her big-grinning performances on 'Caesar's Hour', for which she won two Emmy Awards.Fabray was married to NBC executive David Tebet from 1947-1951 and to screenwriter Ranald MacDougall from 1957 until his death in 1973.Survivors include a son, Jamie, from her second marriage and a niece, actress Shelley Fabares, and her husband, actor Mike Farrell.