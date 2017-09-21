Arvind Kejriwal invites Kamal Haasan to joint active politics

After the luncheon meeting at the actor's Eldams Road residence, Kejriwal, with Kamal Haasan by his side, told the media that it was important that when India was battling corruption and communalism, all like-minded people should talk to each other and work in tandem."I am really happy to learn that a large number of people of the country are against communalism and corruption but rarely people have the courage to speak their mind," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said."Kamal Haasan is a man of integrity and courage. He has the courage to stick his neck out and talk about communalism and corruption."A lot of people feel strongly against these things but don't come out and express," Kejriwal said. "Rather than from speaking from outside, he should enter politics and fight these forces."(Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal/Image- Twitter @@ArvindKejriwal)The Chief Minister said they had a good discussion on these issues and the political situation in Tamil Nadu. "We will continue to discuss with each other," he said, without revealing their plans.On his part, Kamal Haasan said it was an honour to learn that Kejriwal wanted to meet him. His residence was always politically active during his father's time though he himself had kept away from it, he said.(Kamal Haasan/Image- Twitter@ikamalhaasan)"You can very well guess what we would have discussed," said the actor, who has of late been making political statements. He added that whoever was fighting corruption and communalism were his relatives. "That way this relationship will continue."He added: "The reason why we got together and the purpose is singular... Kejriwal has a national profile of fighting corruption and communalism. And whoever is fighting these forces are my relatives."I have a little reputation similar to that. It is no wonder that we decided to have a dialogue on the existing situation. It is a learning experience for me and a learning curve for me."I am on an educational tourism and asking anybody who is fighting corruption and communalism to give me advise on how to go about in my endeavour," he added.The actor and the activist-turned-politician wound up the media interaction without taking any questions.Kejriwal was received by Kamal Haasan's daughter Akshara at the airport and taken to his house.Earlier, Kamal Haasan met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and declared that "saffron is not my colour".In recent times, the actor has been attacking the various factions in the AIADMK and lamenting about corruption in the state.