Arpita Khan backlashes body shamers

Seems like Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan is in no mood to take the haters anymore.The new-mother, who is in the states at present, enjoying vacation with hubby Aayush Sharma and son Ahil, took to her Instagram account to post a strong message against all those who have criticised her time and again with nasty comments on her family, her weight, her baby boy, husband and lifestyle."Hey, I would request all our well wishers not to waste their time by reacting to random jobless, insecure, jealous, people. Insecurities and jealousy can make you loose the plot at times. Just ignore them and move on don't react to their comments as then you are giving them more importance. And for those people who have an issue with the following:- my pictures , my family, my weight , my face , my colour and what I am doing with my baby boy & how we are taking care of him and my husband & our lifestyle," she wrote."I wonder how jobless or bored you are that your busy following or visiting a profile you don't like and have so many issues with. Why don't you do something better with your time and life rather then stooping down to a level of a barking dog and displaying a very low line character of yourself .. Anyway have a great day God bless," the post added.In this fiery retort, she also requested her well-wishers and relatives to "ignore" these people and said that they should not be given any importance.During this vacation, Aayush and Arpita even had a fan moment with Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, courtesy Priyanka Chopra, who made this meeting possible.