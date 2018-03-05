Arjun Kapoor's First Post After Sridevi's Death

, family is trying to gather the strength to bear this heavy grief. Her husband Boney Kapoor through his emotional post, shared a goodbye message to his 'Love of Life'. And now, Boney's son andhas shared his first post after her death.The 32-year-old actor shared American author Robert M. Drake's quote that reads, 'You're brave because life gives you every reason to want to give up and still, you rise, you pick yourself up and carry on'.Though Arjun Kapoor never shared a good relation with his step mother Sridevi but the actor always stood with the family during this hard time.He not even brought Sridevi's mortal remains from Dubai, but played all the responsibilities till her cremation.54-years-old actor who was born in a village of Tamilnadu, cremated on February 28.Bollywood's first female superstar Sridevi passed away on 24 February in a Dubai hotel. An autopsy report released by the Dubai Forensic Department said that Sridevi died to 'accidental drowning' in her bathtub and did not suffer a cardiac arrest. Traces of alcohol were also found in her blood.