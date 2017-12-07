 Arjun Kapoor rubbishes report of being attacked by a man during shooting of 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar'
'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' is an upcoming Hindi film directed by Dibakar Banerjee. and will be released in August 2018. It also stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead.

Updated: 07 Dec 2017 03:26 PM
File pic/Arjun Kapoor Twitter account.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Thursday sought to rubbish reports of a man attacking him during of his film 'Sandeep Aur Pinki Farar' in Pithoragarh district.

A couple of media reports published on Wednesday claimed a driver from Chamoli in Uttarakhand was arrested for assaulting the actor during the shooting.

The reports said the drunken man managed to reach out Arjun in the latter’s vanity van where he tried to twist his hand and manhandled him. As things went out of control, police was called in along with bodyguards who nabbed the person. The report said the man was booked for attempt to assault.



Police and other security personnel rushed to the spot and arrested Kumar and booked him for attempt to assault. His driving license was also cancelled for being in an inebriated state while on duty.

Arjun took to Twitter to deny the incident of saying he doesn’t have any clue of such happening.

The ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor admitted there was a disturbance off camera but the local force ensured it didn’t reach him. He said his entire family was in panic this morning because of the news report.





