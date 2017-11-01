 Arjun Kapoor looks intense as cop in 'Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar'
Updated: 01 Nov 2017 09:07 AM
(Arjun Kapoor in his upcoming movie 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'/Image- Twitter @arjunk26)

New Delhi : Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor shared his first look from his upcoming movie 'Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar' and it looks intriguing as ever.

Arjun will play a 30-year-old police officer from Delhi Police's special unit in Dibakar Banerjee's next project.

The actor shared the picture on his official Twitter account by writing, "10th film 1 truth. Change is the only constant !!! Can't wait to begin filming this one #sandeepaurpinkyfaraar @yrf @SAPFTheFilm."

 



In the picture, Arjun is seen donning a cop look and giving an intense look to the lens. The name in the uniform is seen as Satinder Dahiya.

The movie will also see Arjun coming together with Parineeti Chopra for the second time, after his debut movie 'Ishaqzaade'.

The story revolves around a man and a woman belonging to two different parts of India. The only thing that keeps them together is their hatred for each other.

