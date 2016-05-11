Arjun Kapoor completes four years in Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor, who has completed four years in the Hindi film fraternity, has gone down memory lane and termed his journey "surreal".Arjun ventured into Hindi cinema in 2012 with romantic thriller "Ishaqzaade" directed by Habib Faisal."Tomorrow it is going to be four Years Of ArjunKapoor ... Going down memory lane, all I can say is - it's been surreal!" Arjun tweeted on Tuesday night.The 30-year-old also shared that his debut film was the "realisation of a dream"."'Ishaqzaade' was the realization of a dream! Thanks YRF (Yash Raj Films), Parineeti Chopra for making it so special...Four years of Arjun Kapoor," he wrote.In 2013, the actor was roped in to play a double role in the action thriller "Aurangzeb"."'Aurangzeb' - my most dynamic film... It was a treat to work with such an amazing cast...Four Years Of Arjun Kapoor," added Arjun.He was also seen essaying the character of a "Gunda" named Bala in "Gunday" along with his close friend and Bollywood's livewire Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra."Gunday the, Gunday hai, gunday rahenge - Baba Ranveer Singh and Nandita Priyanka Chopra!" he tweeted.Arjun was also seen in the romantic comedy film "2 States", an adaptation of author Chetan Bhagat's epynomous book "2 States: The Story of My Marriage", a comedy movie "Finding Fanny" and in "Tevar" along with actress Sonakshi Sinha.The actor was last seen on-screen with actress Kareena Kapoor Khan in filmmaker R. Balki's romantic comedy "Ki & Ka""Loved playing Kareena's KA! Thanks Balki sir for having faith in me!" Arjun tweeted.