Arijit Singh publicly apologizes to Salman Khan on Facebook; begs him to retain his song in 'Sultan'

The first post was deleted by him and then he wrote:
And here was the original post he wrote:
Apparently the tiff between the two was noticed at a 2014 awards function in which Arijit won the Best Male Singer. Salman in his usual best took a jibe at the singer asking whether he was sleeping sitting at the audience listening to his own song ‘Tum Hi Ho’, to which Arijit replied that "your (Salman and Riteish) hosting made me go to sleep". It seems this didn’t go too well with the Dabangg superstar. (WATCH VIDEO)
Well, What do you think? We just wait for Salman Khan to react now!
First Published: 25 May 2016 02:40 AM