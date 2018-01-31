Are Rakulpreet and Rana Daggubati secretly DATING?

: Rumours play quite a big role in our Bollywood industry. Sometimes they are true and sometimes not. Bollywood and south superstar Rana Daggubati got a lot of appreciation for his role of ‘Bhallaldev’ in ‘Baahubali’. But it is Rana’s personal life that is making headlines this time.Rana Daggubati is being linked with Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh from quite a time. The two are often seen hanging out with each other. But ‘Yaariyan’ actress has answered this cleared the air.While talking to HT, Rakul said, “We’ve been hearing this for such a long time and (we) can’t help but laugh. This is just a rumour. Rana and I are very good friends. He’s there for me whenever I need him. I stay in Hyderabad, away from family, and there I have a group of 15-20 friends. Rana and I are a part of the group. So, we often hang out together and are neighbors, too. In the group, only two-three (people) are single, and we’re among them. And I think people tend to link those who are single.”Rakul further said, “On a serious note, I want to concentrate on my work. When love happens, I’d prefer to announce it rather than hide it,"Rakul Preet will be seen playing lead role with Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee in upcoming film, ‘Aiyaari’.Well, ladies for now handsome hunk Rana is single!