Arbaaz Khan Shares an adorable childhood picture with Salman Khan

Arbaaz Khan has recently shared the adorable ‘old memory’ picture from his childhood days. The picture shows Salman Khan with Arbaaz Khan and sisters Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan.50-year-old actor took to his facebook and shared the picture with captioned, ''#massivethrowback#usualsuspects #childhoodmemories #happysiblings #khandaan#oneforallallforone #loveforever''Salman is currently working for his upcoming movie ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ directed by Ali Abbas Zafar under Yash Raj Films productions. The film is sequel to the 2012 movie Ek Tha Tiger starring Katrina Kaif. ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is scheduled to release on December 22 this year.Arbaaz Khan is known for films ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’, ‘Hello Brother’, ‘Freaky Ali’ and his latest upcoming film is ‘Tera Intezaar’ releasing on November 24 this year. It stars Sunny Leone, Gauhar Khan and Sudha Chandran in lead roles.Alvira Khan is the elder sister of Salman Khan who co-produced the 2011 Hindi film ‘Bodyguard’.