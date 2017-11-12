SPOTTED Again: Lovebirds Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

Actress Anushka Sharma and Team India skipper Virat Kohli stole the show at the red carpet of the Indian Sports Honours in Mumbai by walking in hand-in-hand.The 29-year-old cricketer looked dapper in a navy-blue suit, while the actress donned a rose-red pantsuit. Anushka styled her attire with a thin diamond necklace on her neck.The initiative of honouring sportspersons from various fields was launched by Virat Kohli and Sanjiv Goenka's RPSG.Many personalities from various fields came together for the awards function.Apart from Virat Kohli, other eminent Indian cricketers - Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, R Ashwin and Kedar Jadhav - were in attendance.Other celebrated sportspersons to attend the event were - Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Prannoy Kumar, Pullela Gopichand, Sania Mirza and Mahesh Bhupathi.Also in attendance were Bollywood stars Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Siddharth Malhotra, Malaika Arora Khan, Farah Khan and few others.The 'Dangal' star appreciated Kohli's effort of giving support to young sportspersons across India with such awards