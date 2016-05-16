Anushka Shetty might team up with Chiranjeevi

Chennai: If sources are anything to go by, actress Anushka Shetty is all set to team up with megastar Chiranjeevi in his highly anticipated 150th film, which will be the Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster "Kaththi".

Tentatively titled "Kathilantodu", the project will be directed by V.V. Vinayak."Anushka has already been approached and she has also given her verbal consent. However, she is yet to officially sign on the dotted line. Since she has two more Telugu projects in her kitty, she is figuring out dates to allocate," a source from the film's unit told IANS.While the pre-production work is already underway, the regular shooting will start from June.Although Anushka has grooved to a special number with Chiranjeevi in his 2006 Telugu film "Stalin", this will be first time they will team up as the leading pair.In the film, Chiranjeevi will essay dual roles. The project will mark the debut of Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan as producer.