 Anushka Sharma reveals why she doesn't talk much about herself
By: || Updated: 06 Oct 2017 12:39 PM
(Anushka Sharma/Image- ANI)

Mumbai: While many B-town stars stay in the headlines by talking about themselves on various platforms, actress Anushka Sharma says that she believes in show and tell, not talking.

When asked if she plans on directing a movie, Anushka, who was present at the launch event of her new clothing line, said, "I believe in show and tell, I find it easy to do things and show it to people than talking, which I think is difficult. I am often told why I don't talk about myself or market myself. So wait and watch, there is lot more I want to do."

Asked if she would ever invest in a cricket or football league, she noted, "If I earn more money, I will do that as well."

The 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' star also shared that every field has its own set of challenges and that helps her focus more, feel more driven and involved.

"My commitment is same for everything, I get involved in what I do, be it acting, producing films and now this (launching clothing line)," she added.

The actress-producer launched her clothing line, Nush, which consists mostly of western wear.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in 'Pari' alongside Parambrata Chatterjee.

Helmed by Prosit Ray, the flick is slated to release on February 9, 2018.

