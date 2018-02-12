Anushka is surrounded by demons in new 'Pari' poster

In the new haunting look, we can see fear in Anushka's eyes, who is surrounded by three uncanny creatures.
The 'Sultan' star took to Twitter to share the image and captioned it as, "Here's something more haunting than your #MondayBlues. #PariTrailerOnFeb15 @paramspeak @OfficialCSFilms @kriarj @poojafilms @KytaProductions"
Here’s something more haunting than your #MondayBlues. #PariTrailerOnFeb15 @paramspeak @OfficialCSFilms @kriarj @poojafilms @KytaProductions pic.twitter.com/LHNrNXmhsk
— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 12, 2018
The trailer of the film will come out on February 15.
The movie is the 29-year-old's third venture as a producer after 'NH10' and 'Phillauri'.
The original release date of 'Pari' was February 9 but it was postponed to make way for Akhay Kumar's 'PadMan'
First Published: 12 Feb 2018 04:46 PM