Anushka is surrounded by demons in new 'Pari' poster

Anushka Sharma's new 'Pari' poster is scarier than your Monday blues.In the new haunting look, we can see fear in Anushka's eyes, who is surrounded by three uncanny creatures.The 'Sultan' star took to Twitter to share the image and captioned it as, "Here's something more haunting than your #MondayBlues. #PariTrailerOnFeb15 @paramspeak @OfficialCSFilms @kriarj @poojafilms @KytaProductions"The trailer of the film will come out on February 15.The movie is the 29-year-old's third venture as a producer after 'NH10' and 'Phillauri'.The original release date of 'Pari' was February 9 but it was postponed to make way for Akhay Kumar's 'PadMan'