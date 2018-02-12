 Anushka is surrounded by demons in new 'Pari' poster
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • Anushka Sharma is surrounded by demons in new 'Pari' poster

Anushka Sharma is surrounded by demons in new 'Pari' poster

In the new haunting look, we can see fear in Anushka's eyes, who is surrounded by three uncanny creatures

By: || Updated: 12 Feb 2018 04:46 PM
Anushka Sharma is surrounded by demons in new 'Pari' poster
New Delhi: Anushka Sharma's new 'Pari' poster is scarier than your Monday blues.

In the new haunting look, we can see fear in Anushka's eyes, who is surrounded by three uncanny creatures.

The 'Sultan' star took to Twitter to share the image and captioned it as, "Here's something more haunting than your #MondayBlues. #PariTrailerOnFeb15 @paramspeak @OfficialCSFilms @kriarj @poojafilms @KytaProductions"

 



The trailer of the film will come out on February 15.

The movie is the 29-year-old's third venture as a producer after 'NH10' and 'Phillauri'.

The original release date of 'Pari' was February 9 but it was postponed to make way for Akhay Kumar's 'PadMan'

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story 'PadMan' mints Rs. 40cr in first weekend

trending now

VIDEO
Amit Shah confident of BJP's win with majority in ...
INDIA
Salman Nadvi acting at behest of Modi: Owaisi
INDIA
Captured on cam: Man masturbates at DU student in ...