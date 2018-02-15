 Anushka Sharma is howling for help in 'Pari' trailer
The trailer, however, promises that the film is a terrifying supernatural thriller.

By: || Updated: 15 Feb 2018 08:01 PM
Image- ANI

 New Delhi: The much awaited trailer of Anushka Sharma's upcoming horror flick 'Pari' has finally been released.

The 1-minue-35-second horrifying trailer shows Prambrata Chatterjee giving shelter to a scared Anushka, who is in a bruised and battered form. We also see Anushka telling Parambrata to save her from a man but nothing much has been revealed in the clip.

The trailer, however, promises that the film is a terrifying supernatural thriller.

The 'Sultan' star took to Twitter to share the link as she wrote, "This Holi, the devil's out to play. #PariTrailer - http://bit.ly/Trailer-Pari @paramspeak @OfficialCSFilms @kriarj @poojafilms"

 



'Pari' is Anushka's third home production venture after 'NH10' and 'Phillauri'.

Directed by debutant Prosit Roy, the film also stars Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty.

It is slated to hit the screens on March 2.

