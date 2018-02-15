Anushka Sharma is howling for help in 'Pari' trailer

The 1-minue-35-second horrifying trailer shows Prambrata Chatterjee giving shelter to a scared Anushka, who is in a bruised and battered form. We also see Anushka telling Parambrata to save her from a man but nothing much has been revealed in the clip.The trailer, however, promises that the film is a terrifying supernatural thriller.The 'Sultan' star took to Twitter to share the link as she wrote, "This Holi, the devil's out to play. #PariTrailer - http://bit.ly/Trailer-Pari @paramspeak @OfficialCSFilms @kriarj @poojafilms"'Pari' is Anushka's third home production venture after 'NH10' and 'Phillauri'.Directed by debutant Prosit Roy, the film also stars Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty.It is slated to hit the screens on March 2.