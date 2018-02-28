Anushka Sharma Cancels Screening Of 'Pari' In Honour Of Sridevi

Anushka Sharma's 'Pari' is going to release on March 2. Two days before the release i.e. on Wednesday, the special screening of the film was kept for Bollywood celebrities but now it has been canceled due to Sridevi's funeral.
Producer Prernaa Aroraa has said in a statement, "We are deeply shocked and heartbroken with the untimely demise of our beloved Indian legend, Sridevi. To honour her memory and the legacy she left behind, KriArj Entertainment has decided to cancel the screening of their upcoming film, Pari, which was earlier scheduled for the 28th of February."
First Published: 28 Feb 2018 10:50 AM