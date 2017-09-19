Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli taking their relationship to the next level!!!

(Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently worked together for a commercial.These pictures went viral from the sets/ Image: ABP Live)Now, they have taken their relationship to the next level, but hold on, they are not getting married!!!!Going by the reports of Mumbai Mirror, the couple have invested in a couple of properties together. A property in Worli has been bought by them. They have also bought a space in New Delhi. The two are planning to open restaurant there. It also says that they are going to open it soon.The restaurant can put a good example for a space where cricketing world will meet Bollywood.Virat Kohli has always been vocal about their relationship while Anushka Sharma chose to avoid speaking about it.(The couple look extremely adorable together/ Image: ABP Live)But recently in an interview to English daily Times of India, Anushka finally said, “I was open about my relationship because I thought that’s me handling something maturely and I expected people also to handle it maturely. But I feel not everyone knows how to do that. All they are interested in is scoops. ‘Oh! They met.’ – If you are dating someone you will meet them na? How can meeting someone become such big news? It was just too much. As an actor, I was giving some of my best performances but in an interview, the headline would always be about my personal life.”