Anushka joins Virat as Team India leaves for South Africa series

Seems like the newly-wed Indian skipper Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma will have their first new-year together post marriage in South Africa.After hosting the second and a grand reception in Mumbai, the 'Phillauri' actress left with her husband and his team for the upcoming series in South Africa.The couple was spotted at the Mumbai International airport late Wednesday night with the other cricketers.While the captain of the Indian cricket team sported a casual look in the Team India tracksuit, Anushka looked gorgeous in a black and white jumpsuit and black jacket.On that note, the U-19 Indian team was also spotted departing from the Mumbai International airport for their next series.Virat and Anushka tied the knots on December 11 in a dreamy destination of Italy.The couple made a formal announcement of the same on their social media accounts by posting, "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey."On the work front, Anushka will soon begin shooting the next schedule of Anand L Rai's film with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also start promoting her upcoming film 'Pari', which is releasing on February 9.Virat, on the other hand, will be playing the series in South Africa for two months.