 Anushka exhibits 'wrestling move' in new 'Sultan' still
By: || Updated: 04 May 2016 03:01 PM
 New Delhi: The makers of the upcoming movie 'Sultan' are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film and recently, they have released a new picture, showing Anushka Sharma giving tough competition to her opponent.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to unveil the new still and captioned it as, "#Aarfa aka Anushka Sharma in a new still from #Sultan #Eid2016 #YRF."

Anushka, who has been taking wresting lessons to perfect her role, proved herself to be the best, after director Ali Abbas Zafar rejected many heroines to play the leading lady.

Starring Salman Khan, ' Sultan' is based on the life of a wrestler and is slated to be released on Eid this year and will clash with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' at the Box Office.

